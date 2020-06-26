Free COVID-19 testing to be held at another Kissimmee location

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing will be held in Kissimmee next week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Testing will be held at the department of health’s Osceola County campus on Fortune Road on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and patients can schedule an appointment ahead of time at 407-343-2000.

The DOH said no symptoms are required for testing.

A list of testing sites in Osceola County can be found at this link.