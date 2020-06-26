84ºF

Free COVID-19 testing to be held at another Kissimmee location

Testing will be available June 30, July 1 and July 2

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Free coronavirus testing will be held in Kissimmee next week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Testing will be held at the department of health’s Osceola County campus on Fortune Road on June 30, July 1 and July 2.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and patients can schedule an appointment ahead of time at 407-343-2000.

The DOH said no symptoms are required for testing.

A list of testing sites in Osceola County can be found at this link.

