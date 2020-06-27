Orlando Magic schedule released for NBA restart

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic has released the team’s schedule for the NBA restart.
The games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
Games will be played at the Arena, the Field House, and the Visa Athletic Center at the sports complex.
Here we go, Magic fans! #GameOn pic.twitter.com/pShhcqYXOz— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 26, 2020
The NBA said 22 teams are returning for the league’s restart.
The Magic will play eight games before the playoffs start:
- vs. Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. on July 31
- vs. Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 on NBA TV
- vs. Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4
- vs. Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5
- vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 on TNT
- vs. Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9
- vs. Nets at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11
- vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 13