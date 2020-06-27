84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Orlando Magic schedule released for NBA restart

First game is on July 31

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Magic
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks for an opening past Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks for an opening past Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic has released the team’s schedule for the NBA restart.

The games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Games will be played at the Arena, the Field House, and the Visa Athletic Center at the sports complex.

The NBA said 22 teams are returning for the league’s restart.

The Magic will play eight games before the playoffs start:

  • vs. Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. on July 31
  • vs. Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 on NBA TV
  • vs. Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4
  • vs. Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5
  • vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 on TNT
  • vs. Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9
  • vs. Nets at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11
  • vs. New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 13

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: