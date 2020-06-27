Orlando Magic schedule released for NBA restart

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic has released the team’s schedule for the NBA restart.

The games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

Games will be played at the Arena, the Field House, and the Visa Athletic Center at the sports complex.

The NBA said 22 teams are returning for the league’s restart.

The Magic will play eight games before the playoffs start: