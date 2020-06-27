Orlando police looking for 4 people linked to downtown shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are looking for four people linked to a downtown shooting.

Police said an argument involving four people on motorized scooters escalated to a shooting outside the 64 North bar on Orange Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed two men and two women on scooters were exchanging words with a customer not in the frame of the camera.

Officers said the two men and two women tried to enter through the Exit in the railing outside the bar.

Video shows security intervene and a confrontation ensued.

Police said two men returned later in a white 4-door vehicle with damage to the right rear door and one man opened fire outside the bar.

Investigators said two people were wounded in the shooting and a bar security worker was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Officers said the owners of the business donated money to generate $5,000 for a Crimeline reward.

Authorities said anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-423-8477