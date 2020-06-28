Man arrested after allegedly firing shots on I-75, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY – A man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly firing gunshots on I-75 north near mile marker 309 and then fleeing from deputies, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, 41, was allegedly waving his gun and shooting at vehicles from a black Ford truck before rear-ending a vehicle, deputies said.

Navarro continued driving and then had a standoff with deputies after wrecking his vehicle a second time near mile marker 317, deputies said.

After fleeing in his car again, Navarro wrecked his car for a third time and fled on foot, deputies said.

Navarro was eventually tased and taken into custody, deputies said.

No people or deputies were injured during the ordeal, deputies said.