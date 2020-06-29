CBP to reopen Global Entry Enrollment Center July 6 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Global Entry Enrollment Center at the Los Angeles International Airport is set to reopen in early July with new precautions in place to “minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus,” according to the agency’s website.

“Beginning July 6, conditionally approved Global Entry, applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at LAX Global Entry Enrollment Center,” officials said on the CBP website. “Applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance via the applicant’s Trusted Traveler Programs account.”

Appointments will no longer be accepted at the Long Beach enrollment center location as it will be permanently closed.

Officials with CBP said the agency temporarily suspended operations at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, but the Enrollment on Arrival program has remained operational.

Officials with the CBP said the agency is introducing new measures to promote social distancing to protect the health and safety of travelers as enrollment centers reopen.

“CBP personnel at enrollment centers will be required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors to enrollment centers will be required to wear face coverings consistent with CDC recommendations and state-mandated requirements,” officials said.

In addition to the new guidelines requiring face coverings, applicants and visitors to enrollment centers may observe:

Staggered or reduced appointment availability

The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points

Reduced seating in waiting areas

Plexiglass barriers at service counters

Other measures to promote social distancing

CBP will continue to require that all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interviews as required to complete the enrollment process. CBP is also coordinating with its partners to increase the cleaning frequency of surfaces in the enrollment centers, according to agency officials.