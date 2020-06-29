Volusia leaders don’t currently plan to close beaches for Fourth of July weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – As some beaches across the state plan to close down for the busy Fourth of July weekend, leaders in Volusia County say they don’t currently have plans to follow suit.

County information director Kevin Captain noted that a special council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

“At this time, there are no plans to close Volusia County beaches,” Captina said in an email to News 6. “In anticipation of the busy weekend, beachgoers are encouraged to access the beach in a less-populated area, practice physical distancing and always swim in front of lifeguard.”

Already, officials in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties have announced that beaches will close for the upcoming holiday weekend. Beaches in the Miami area will remain closed until July 17.

COVID-19 cases have been on the incline in recent weeks with health officials noting that the patient age is getting younger as college-aged Floridians head out with their friends.

Beaches in Volusia County were closed for all non-exercise related activity up until the beginning of May, when Florida entered phase one of reopening.

All the access ramps were opened up in time for Memorial Day weekend a few weeks later, which according to the sheriff, drew large crowds.

The statewide cumulative total of coronavirus cases sits at 146,341, with 2,024 of those located in Volusia County.