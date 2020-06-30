Naked child porn suspect claims he was looking for cat at Florida beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested earlier this year was busted again on Thursday after he was caught staring at children in bathing suits at the beach while he was naked, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Scott Stewart, 62, was taken into custody in January as part of Operation Cyber Guardian, aimed at stopping the exploitation of children online.

He was arrested on 21 counts of possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, deputies said they learned that Stewart was recently in contact with New Smyrna Beach Police at Grayce K. Barck North Beach Community Park and during that encounter, Stewart was naked except for a baseball cap on his head and a towel on his lap.

According to a news release, Stewart said he was looking for his cat at the beach even though a witness said they’d seen Stewart in the area multiple times watching children in bathing suits.

Local law enforcement agencies worked together to get a judge to sign an order revoking Stewart’s bond on the earlier child pornography charges.

He was arrested Thursday while mowing his lawn. As of Tuesday, he’s still in the Volusia County Jail.