Police chief to provide update after year-long investigation into DeLand murder

DELAND, Fla. – DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger is set to provide an update Tuesday into the shooting death of a man that occurred in the city over a year ago.

Umberger will address the city at 11:30 a.m. and provide details on the arrests of individuals connected to the case.

Police began investigating the homicide Jan. 31, 2019 after receiving reports a shooting at a home at 314 W. Euclid Ave. near the intersection of South Clara Avenue.

When officers arrived, Umberger said they found 59-year-old Terrance Gibson in a vacant lot, known as “The Watering Hole,” with apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said a group of people was gathered around a campfire when Gibson was ambushed.

“I don’t think it was random, but it’s like he singled that particular person out,” Umberger said in a 2019 interview about the incident.

Detectives said the suspect fled on foot and when they issued a K-9 track, they lost the suspect.

