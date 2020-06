ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Fire Rescue team is out searching for a possible missing diver at Wekiva Springs State Park.

Officials said initial reports indicated that a diver was seen in the water but not resurface Tuesday. Rescue crews are searching the water and grounds near 1800 Weikiva Circle for any signs of the diver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with News 6 for updates.