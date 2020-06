Walmart is no longer selling "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website.

America’s largest retailer received backlash for T-shirts that featured variations of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan, including “All Lives Matter,” ”Blue Lives Matter,“ ”Irish Lives Matter,” and “Homeless Lives Matter.”

Walmart says they are being sold by third-party sellers on its website.

The retailer has since removed the “All Lives Matter” merchandise, but the other “lives matter” products are still available.