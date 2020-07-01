Generous donation feeds hundreds in Pine Hills community

Dr. Trisha Bailey of Bailey’s Pharmacy partnered with United Foundation of Central Florida to feed families in Orange County’s Pine Hills Community on Wednesday.

It’s an area, Bailey said, that has a great need due to coronavirus economic hardships.

“Seeing all these cars, it breaks my heart that there’s so many people who are truly in need of food,” Bailey said.

The executive director of the United Foundation of Central Florida, Sandra Fatmi-Hall, said they had people in the community reaching out and calling, which is why they selected the Pine Hills Community Center as the event site.

Bailey said she donated 1,000 meals, and that 300 were passed out Wednesday by noon.

Each box contains fruits, vegetables, a hot meal, along with other items, like water, milk, bread and hot dogs.

“I truly wish and hope that other people, who are like myself, will jump in, so that we can continue this effort and be able to feed the community,” Bailey said.

Organizers of the event said they will continue to host food distribution events every Wednesday throughout the month of July at the the Pine Hills Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fatmi-Hall said she encourages people to get there early, to make sure they are able to get a box.