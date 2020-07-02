Florida Road Ranger carjacked on I-4, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Road Ranger was carjacked Wednesday on I-4 in Central Florida, officials said.

Osceola County deputies said a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger’s vehicle was stolen near mile marker 60.

“Our sheriff’s helicopter responded to the area and with the help of (the Florida Highway Patrol) followed the vehicle’s GPS,” deputies said. “They were able to pick up the vehicle and maintain visual.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police Department and FHP assisted with the incident.

According to officials, troopers got behind the vehicle and took the lead.

“Lakeland PD spiked the vehicle and due to tire damage, (the) vehicle eventually came to a stop in Lakeland,” deputies said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was arrested, officials said.

No other information was released.

News 6 has reached out for more details and will update this story.