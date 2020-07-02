Salvation Army hands out 1,300 boxes of food for families affected by pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of cars lined up outside the Salvation Army building in Orlando Thursday for a food box giveaway.

"It's a blessing, It's a blessing," Everlene Jackson said.

Jackson was one of the first cars to line up and has been furloughed for months. She told News 6 she doesn't know when she will be returning back to work.

"I just decided to come today because I'm low on some stuff," she said.

Each car received a 30-pound fresh food box with chicken, cheese, butter, milk, fruits and vegetables.

The donation was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We had traffic backed up all the way around the lake so it's evident that people are really needing things this summer," Captain Ken Chapman with Salvation Army said.

Annie Glover was another person who lined up early and said the giveaway is a big help since going to the grocery store is not easy for her.

"I think it's wonderful because I'm a disabled person and every bit helps," Glover said.

The Salvation Army will be doing a food drive-by distribution every Tuesday till the end of August till 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army-Orlando Area Command 440 West Colonial Drive.