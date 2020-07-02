UCF football players call for controversial professor to be fired

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weeks after a University of Central Florida professor tweeted “black privilege is real” and a series of other racial statements, football players at the school called out the professor on social media this week and asked for his removal from the university.

Charles Negy, an associate professor of psychology at UCF, shared an opinion editorial post from a blog called Taki’s Magazine. According to the website, its operators “believe political labels such as conservative and liberal are as outdated as flared trousers and Nazis.”

In a tweet, Negy shared the link to the blog and wrote, “This article is spot on (will infuriate folks). Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they’re missing out on much needed feedback.”

UCF running back Greg McRae spoke to News 6 about Negy’s comments.

“It’s just uncalled for. I don’t want to have to go to class and hear these things he projects onto students. For him to say certain things like that and stereotype us that way, I can’t find a better word, but it’s very disrespectful,” McRae said.

@UCF @UCFCartwright we are suppose to be a school that promotes diversity while your employee doesn’t and goes against the universities ethics. — Greg McCrae (@NikeheadGreg) July 1, 2020

Responses to Negy’s tweet from UCF students and alumnus also called for Negy to step down and UCF to take action.

Other tweets posted by Negy reveal a history of divisive and racist language.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton spoke in support of McRae’s comments.

UCF QB McKenzie Milton tweets about Charles Negy.

The university later responded to calls for Negy’s removal.

“Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments,” UCF posted in a tweet. “We are aware of Charles Negy’s recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF’s values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment.”

In a recent statement to News 6, a UCF representative said:

“UCF’s leadership, including its president and provost, have repeatedly condemned the personal social media posts made by Dr. Negy as racist and not reflective of the university’s values. Earlier this month, the university launched an inquiry into complaints about Dr. Negy’s classroom behavior to determine whether personal bias was influencing behavior in any university setting. That process is ongoing.

“In the meantime, the university has opened up a second section of Dr. Negy’s current summer course with a different instructor. Students were given the choice to enroll in the same course with another professor or remain in Dr. Negy’s section.”

According to Negy’s Twitter account, he has a book that will be released soon that is focused on “white shaming.”

While his account also says his opinions are his own, News 6 has reached out to find out if his tweets violate UCF policy.

More than 30,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the professor’s removal.

News 6 recently spoke to UCF professor of sociology, Dr. Jonathan Cox, who specializes in race studies.

“The tweet that you read also really highlights just some of the misnomers that people have with regards to minorities and their lives,” Cox said. “If you think of this idea of doing well in education, staying in school, etc... right? One, we know that black and brown people are significantly more likely to be in schools that are under-resourced, right? So they don’t have as good as teachers, they don’t have as much money .... so that’s already going to change things. Avoiding crime is really hard to do if you are in a situation of extreme or abject poverty.”

According to Cox, Negy has tenure at UCF and may not be fired for his actions.

News 6 reached out to Negy, but he has not replied to our requests for comment.