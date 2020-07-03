Navy veteran serves his community through Salvation Army

Orlando – Many heroes don’t even see themselves as heroes-- they say they are just doing their jobs or doing their part.

For Navy veteran James Carr, he said he starts by thinking about and remembering the lost lives in combat and those who continue to serve and protect our nation.

"I just think of veterans," said Carr. "I think of the police officers, the fire department, people that are out on the front lines doing what needs to be done."

For the past 24 years, the grandfather of three has been volunteering for the Salvation Army.

When asked what the organization means to him he had this to say:

"It means salvation for one through Jesus Christ. That's the most important thing right there," said Carr. "And the Salvation Army, we're saved to serve, so that's what we do."

James Carr (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Carr said he's witnessed devastation and seen the despair while lending a helping hand during natural disasters

"First disaster we worked on was in Oklahoma City," he said. "I think it was 1999 after a tornado went through there and worked on the canteen, going out in the stricken areas and feeding people."

He doesn’t see himself as a hero.

“I see myself as a servant. That’s it,” said Carr.

A servant who has also seen tears of joy during the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree event, where families less fortunate receive gifts donated by the community for Christmas.

Angel Tree (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When handing out gifts to Angel Tree families Carr said it’s an emotional and beneficial experience.

"A lot of tears, a lot of tears. It's just amazing," said Carr.

He said one of the most memorable moments was the time a young girl received a new wheelchair.

"There was a little girl that was handicapped and she had grown and needed a bigger wheelchair and got the wheelchair," said Carr. "It was just amazing to see the family react and stuff. I mean, they couldn't believe that somebody would care for them. We're just fortunate to be able to be a little part of that, you know, to bring it together."

Carr said he appreciates the recognition, but is happiest when he’s in the background, just serving the community he loves.