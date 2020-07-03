New video shows groups defacing Orlando Black Lives Matter mural

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released surveillance video Thursday that shows a group of people defacing the Black Lives Matter mural on the night of its completion.

A large painting that read “Black Lives Matter” down Rosalind Avenue was completed on June 26 following a dedication ceremony from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and other community leaders. The following morning Orlando police reported the mural had been vandalized overnight.

The mural, which has been repainted, is made up of 30-foot long letters in colors of the Pan-African flag. It’s located across from Lake Eola on Rosalind Avenue and stretches between Washington and Robinson streets.

No arrests have been made and police are still trying to identify the culprits.

The police department released video Thursday that was recorded from two downtown IRIS camera showing several people on Rosaland Avenue the night of June 26 around 11:30 p.m.. In the video the persons can be seen spray painting on the mural while others stood watch nearby.

The video makes it hard to distinguish any specific features of the individuals involved.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline to remain anonymous at 1-800-423-TIPS or Orlando police at 321-235-5300.