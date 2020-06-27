Downtown Orlando Black Lives Matter mural defaced, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a recently painted “Black Lives Matter” mural downtown has been defaced.

The Orlando Police Department said it would be actively investigating the incident Saturday morning.

Community members began the project Thursday and were set to finish painting the piece over the weekend.

[WATCH: Crews painting Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando]

As of Friday, the mural consisted of 30-foot long letters in colors of the Pan-African flag. It’s located across from Lake Eola on Rosalind Avenue and stretches between Washington and Robinson streets.

Police ask that if anyone knows information relating to the defaced mural to call CRIMELINE 1-800-423-TIPS. Officers did not offer any other details.