81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Downtown Orlando Black Lives Matter mural defaced, police say

Crews were set to finish mural Saturday

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Black Lives Matter, Orange County
Crews painting Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando
Crews painting Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a recently painted “Black Lives Matter” mural downtown has been defaced.

The Orlando Police Department said it would be actively investigating the incident Saturday morning.

Community members began the project Thursday and were set to finish painting the piece over the weekend.

[WATCH: Crews painting Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Orlando]

As of Friday, the mural consisted of 30-foot long letters in colors of the Pan-African flag. It’s located across from Lake Eola on Rosalind Avenue and stretches between Washington and Robinson streets.

Police ask that if anyone knows information relating to the defaced mural to call CRIMELINE 1-800-423-TIPS. Officers did not offer any other details.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: