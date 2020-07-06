Man dies after shooting, crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 40-year-old man died early Monday after being shot and crashing into a tree in Orange County, deputies said.

The crash was reported at 12:31 a.m. near Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area for a single-vehicle crash and found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No one is in custody, and no other details about the man’s death have been released.