Ronald McDonald temporarily closes Orlando houses due to COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida has temporarily closed its Orlando facilities due to reports of COVID-19 at some of its houses, according to nonprofit officials.

The program, according to its website, gives families with children receiving treatment at hospitals and medical facilities in Orlando, a place to stay.

“We have reached the difficult decision to temporarily close our Ronald McDonald House programs in Orlando, due to positive cases of COVID-19 in our Houses and the rising number of cases in our community,” the nonprofit announced on Twitter Monday.

We have an important announcement regarding our Ronald McDonald Houses in Orlando. You can still support our families by donating at https://t.co/8IHmXFGdDV - Thank you for your support. We look forward to welcoming families back into our Houses very soon! pic.twitter.com/JFseE8pTbA — RMHC of Central FL (@RMHCCF) July 6, 2020

Just hours before the announcement, officials with the Florida Department of Health reported 6,336 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 150 new hospitalizations, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in Florida on March 1 to 206,447, with 16,045 total hospitalizations.

According to the tweet, the Orlando houses will remain closed through July 18 and nonprofit officials will reassess on that date how soon the facilities can reopen.

While the closures are in effect, the organization is providing hotel accommodations to its current guest families at no cost to them, officials said in the tweet.

Anyone who would like to support the organization’s mission can visit rmhccf.org to cover costs for a family’s hotel stay.