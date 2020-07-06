84ºF

Winter Park woman’s body found in St. Petersburg marina after possible drowning, police say

Woman was staying on boat with relatives, police say

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The body of a Winter Park woman was found in a marina Sunday morning after what investigators believe to be a drowning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said the body of 53-year-old Heather Dutton was found around 8:30 a.m. in the water at the Suntex Marina located at 5821 32nd Way South.

Investigators determined Dutton was staying with relatives on a boat in St. Petersburg.

Dutton was last seen on the boat the night prior to her body being discovered. Police said the preliminary investigation into her death does not suggest foul play, however, the medical examiner will determine the cause of Dutton’s death.

