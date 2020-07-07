$39,000 grant buys new cameras for Orange County Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tuesday afternoon, Orange County commissioners voted to approve a $39,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to purchase 5 "Starlight cameras" and video analytic software for the A.I.M. Unit at the Orange County Sheriff's Office, according to an interoffice memorandum from the Sheriff's Office.

A.I.M. stands for Analytics, Intelligence and Monitoring.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Office took News 6 inside the A.I.M. surveillance room at Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The room consists of dozens of monitors mounted on walls that can display any of the 6,500 live feeds piped into the room.

The feeds include traffic cameras, intersection cameras, city and county cameras and school cameras.

Sheriff John Mina called A.I.M. the way of the future and said the feeds can show deputies where they need to be or where someone needs help.

Deputies can use the live feeds from schools to respond to an active shooter faster and more safely, if ever there was one.

Deputies did not say where the new cameras would be placed or how the new software would be used.

The funding comes from a grant named for a fallen police officer killed in the line of duty.