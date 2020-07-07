86ºF

Free mobile COVID-19 testing coming to The Villages

Statlab offering walk-up testing

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tina Nguyen, left, a nurse at at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle's International District, takes a nose swab sample from Mindy Balk, an ICHS employee, during walk- and drive-up testing for COVID-19, Friday, May 15, 2020. As testing supplies for coronavirus have become more abundant, the clinic has been able to offer testing to anyone in the community by appointment if they are experiencing symptoms. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Residents in The Villages will now have another option for COVID-19 testing with Statlab Mobile, “a clinical laboratory on wheels working with the State of Florida and Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on bringing mobile COVID-19 testing to vulnerable communities across the state,” according to a news release.

Statlab will offer free testing at the following locations on the following dates:

Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Dr., The Villages - Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rohan Recreation Center, 850 Kristine Way, Wildwood - Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A spokesperson with Statlab said the mobile unit will be offering walk-up testing.

