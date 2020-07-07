Free mobile COVID-19 testing coming to The Villages

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Residents in The Villages will now have another option for COVID-19 testing with Statlab Mobile, “a clinical laboratory on wheels working with the State of Florida and Florida’s Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on bringing mobile COVID-19 testing to vulnerable communities across the state,” according to a news release.

Statlab will offer free testing at the following locations on the following dates:

Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Dr., The Villages - Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rohan Recreation Center, 850 Kristine Way, Wildwood - Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A spokesperson with Statlab said the mobile unit will be offering walk-up testing.