International students must leave country if classes taught only online, ICE says

Thousands of international students pursuing higher education in the U.S. may have to leave if their colleges go to online-only classes.

The U.S. Department of State says it will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools that are fully online for the fall semester.

In response to coronavirus, Harvard is going to deliver all course instruction online in the fall.

Other universities are following suit, which creates a challenge for many pursuing their degrees in the U.S. from foreign countries.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday that students who fall under certain visas may not be able to study in the U.S.

Visa requirements for students have always been strict and coming to the U.S. to take online-only courses has been prohibited, but many of these foreign students came from countries that prohibit travel from the states due to the pandemic.

In some circumstances, some exchange or foreign students may not be able to study in the U.S. or return home.