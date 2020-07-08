7 things to know about today’s SpaceX Starlink launch

Originally scheduled to launch two weeks ago, SpaceX will once again try to launch its tenth batch of Starlink communication satellites atop its Falcon 9 rocket.
Currently, liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than 11:59 a.m. Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center pad 39A, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.
Here are the things you need to know for the launch:
- Densely packed together in the payload fairing are 57 Starlink communications satellites and two spacecraft for BlackSky Global.
- Upon success of this mission, SpaceX will have launched nearly 600 Starlink satellites.
- Weather forecast is 60% “go.”
- In the event of a delay, weather improves slightly to 70% “go” for a Friday launch.
- About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
- SpaceX’s goal is to have almost 12,000 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit, with plans to launch an additional 30,000 satellites in the future.
- Part of the goal of creating the Starlink broadband constellation is to help fund Musk’s dream of colonizing Mars.