ORLANDO, Fla. – The Environmental Protection Agency is starting to approve surface disinfectant products tested on the coronavirus.

The agency said that it’s approved two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, based on laboratory testing that shows the products are effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA said that it expects to approve such claims for additional products in the coming weeks.