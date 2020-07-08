86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

FDA warns labs of COVID-19 test with false positive results

Test given emergency authorization from FDA in April

CNN Newsource

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, FDA, Health
photo

The Food and Drug Administration is warning labs and healthcare providers that a common COVID-19 test is providing false positive results.

The BD Max System COVID-19 diagnostic test from Becton Dickinson is showing an error rate of 3% false positives.

The nasal swab based test was given an emergency authorization from the FDA on April 8.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

The FDA is recommending patients confirm their results with an alternative authorized test.

The company is working with the FDA to resolve the problem.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.