Free COVID-19 testing happening Saturday in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill has partnered with the Sports + Entertainment District to bring free COVID-19 testing to the Parramore area on Saturday.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geico Garage located at 400 W. South St. in Orlando.

Drive-thru and walk-up options will be available to anyone 18 and older who has an appointment.

District 5 residents who’d like to get tested during the event should keep in mind that masks are required and the space is not air conditioned.

Quest Diagnostics will process the 500 nasal swab tests that are performed that day. Results are expected within five days.

Appointments can be made online here or by calling 855-332-2533.