Ocoee community celebrates bill signing of July Perry Memorial Highway

OCOEE, Fla. – The road between Winters Landing Drive and Clarke Road along State Road 438 will now be known as Julius “July” Perry Memorial Highway.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB-78 approving the honorary road designation that pays homage to one of the Ocoee Massacre’s notable victims. The event happened nearly 100 years ago when 50 Black men were shot and killed as they tried to exercise their right to vote.

Mose Norman was among one of the Black men trying to get to the polls and was determined not to return home without his vote being counted. He along with other Black Americans who were turned away returned only to be turned away again.

The Orange County Regional History Center archives show that the same night Norman attempted to vote, members of the KKK showed up at Perry’s home in an attempt to find Norman and a shooting ensued. Perry was captured by the KKK, and according to the History Center, was lynched.

Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-Ocoee) proposed the bill to help spread the story of the Ocoee Massacre and to acknowledge the history that is woven into the town’s fabric.