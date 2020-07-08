Orange County residents: You could have unclaimed checks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Checks ranging in amount from 2 cents to $7,000 are sitting idle and waiting to be claimed.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts issued a news release Wednesday reminding residents that it has a cache of unclaimed checks that will be forfeited if they’re not collected by Sept. 1.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell said in a news release. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

The 3,700 checks on the list include jury payments, vendor payments, refunds, restitution and cash bonds for both individuals and businesses.

Generally, checks go unclaimed because the recipient moved and did not leave a forwarding address or because the recipient simply forgot about it.

All of the checks in this batch were issued in 2018. After Sept. 1, the money will go into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

The full list of checks is available here and organized alphabetically by first name.

Anyone who sees their name on the list can fill out this form to claim their money.