Osceola County COVID-19 test site reaches capacity

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A coronavirus testing site in Osceola County has reached its daily capacity.

The testing site at Osceola Heritage Park reached its limit of 450 tests before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said testing will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Osceola County has a total of 3,190 positive coronavirus cases according to the Florida Department of Health.

