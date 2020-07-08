86ºF

Osceola County COVID-19 test site reaches capacity

Site will resume testing Thursday

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

A healthcare worker puts a test swab into a vial after testing a passenger at a drive-through coronavirus testing site outside of Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars Friday as its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, a new record that is almost double the previous mark set just two days ago. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A coronavirus testing site in Osceola County has reached its daily capacity.

The testing site at Osceola Heritage Park reached its limit of 450 tests before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said testing will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Osceola County has a total of 3,190 positive coronavirus cases according to the Florida Department of Health.

