Rosen Hotels & Resorts announces ‘unprecedented’ layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced what the company is calling “a substantial reduction in workforce across multiple locations due to the extreme business circumstances caused by the global pandemic,” a news release read.

Company officials said in a news release that the layoffs will “impact all properties and departments and will become effective July 31.”

“It is with deep personal regret that I announce a significant downsizing of staff at Rosen Hotels & Resorts. Never in the 46-year history of my company would I have envisioned such a drastic decision,” Harris Rosen, President and COO, said in a release. “This is especially painful for me, as I consider these valued associates as extended members of the Rosen family, without whose contributions our company would never have achieved the success it has through the years.”

Officials said throughout the pandemic, the company has tried to maintain as many employees as possible “with the hope of business returning to usual in June of this year.” When that did not happen and the pandemic continued, officials said layoffs would take place after “exploring many options.”

Jonni Kimberly, director of human resources for the company, said in a news release that employees who are laid off would continue to receive health benefits.

“Health plan premiums were deferred since March 27 for all associates,” Kimberly said. “Associates affected by layoffs will not be required to reimburse the company for their health plan balances. Health and employee assistance program benefit coverage for affected associates and their dependents will be extended through August 31, 2020 at no cost.”

Many Rosen hotels have been closed since April and will remain closed until occupancy warrants reopening, according to company officials.

