These Orlando residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Free COVID-19 testing will be available to certain Orlando residents this weekend.

Commissioner Regina Hill has partnered with the Sports and Entertainment District to offer residents of District 5 free drive-in and walk-up testing on Saturday.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geico Garage located at 400 West South St., according to a news release.

Anyone looking to get tested must be 18 or older and will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

To schedule an appointment to be tested for the novel coronavirus at this location, residents of District 5 can visit www.SEDlawn.com or call 855-332-2533.

Residents do not need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested but must bring a government-issued ID to their appointment, according to officials.

The capacity for this location is 500 tests, organizers said. The processing of test samples and communication of test results will be handled by Quest Diagnostics.

More information about the testing location can be found here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.