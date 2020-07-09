As Walt Disney World plans to reopen, Shades of Green extends closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – As much of Walt Disney World opens amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the resorts on Disney property is delaying its reopening.

“Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic in the state of Florida, Shades of Green will remain closed until August 12th, 2020,” the resort said.

Those who have an existing reservation for the resort will receive an email with further instructions.

Shades of Green is an Armed Forces Recreation Center located on Walt Disney World property.

The hotel is available for military service members, their families and sponsored guests.

Due to the pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort is also extending the 2020 Military Promotional Tickets through September 26, 2021.

The parks were closed in mid-March as coronavirus cases increased in Florida but guests missing the magic can prepare their Mickey ears to help mark the end to the theme park’s longest closure ever.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are set to reopen Saturday, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot set to reopen July 15.

The theme park company says it will limit and carefully manage attendance. For now, it will be doing this by requiring all guests to make advance ticket purchases and reservations. It’s also reducing park capacity and adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing which has largely been influenced by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Disney says it has also installed physical barriers where distance may be hard to maintain, like cash registers or kiosks.

Disney says it also updated its cleanliness standards with emphasis on attractions, dining, lobbies and transportation. Part of its commitment to cleaning and disinfecting involves enhanced protocols which includes deep-cleaning each park after it closes so it can be ready to welcome back guests the next day.