Kennedy Space Center offering virtual space camp for kids

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Kennedy Space Center is launching a virtual summer camp designed for elementary school students that will transport them into orbit without leaving home.

Virtual Camp KSC will launch its first three-day session July 28 and will encompass a three-hour Zoom call held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a second session running August 4 to 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a news release, the camp offers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities and costs $65. Each camper will receive a kit with materials needed to complete the activities and experiments centered on NASA-based science and engineering from home.

“Virtual Camp KSC allows us to connect with the next generation of space explorers, and share our love of science, technology, engineering and math,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “We’re excited about this new opportunity for kids to learn, and explore, at home.”

KSC officials said only one Virtual Camp KSC purchase is required for each household, and campers in the same household do not need separate Zoom access codes to participate. Additional Camp Kits are available for purchase for an additional $15 per kit, according to a news release.

A computer with the free Zoom Client for Meetings program and internet access is required to participate in Virtual Camp KSC.

To learn more about Virtual Camp KSC, click here.