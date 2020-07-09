OUC disconnections for nonpayment begin next week but there is help available

ORLANDO, Fla. – Utility companies are resuming disconnections for non-payment as some people begin returning to work despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the rising number of cases in Florida.

The Orlando Utility Commission will begin those cut offs on July 14. Late fees will be reinstated on Aug. 3.

About 25,000 OUC customers are behind on payments, averaging $350 overdue. That’s a lot of money for someone on unemployment or who have had their hours cut due to the economic fallout from the virus.

An OUC spokesperson said the company does not want to disconnect anyone and there is help available. Anyone who is behind on their payments should call the utility company for assistance. Customer Service is available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 407-423-9018.

Customers can also visit OUC.com/assistance for more resources.

A program through the United Way is also available and households can receive up to $500 over a year to help pay for utilities. Contact the United Way by phone by dialing 2-1-1, by texting your zip code to 898-211 or visiting the 211 website.