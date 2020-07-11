Osceola Heritage Park offers more COVID-19 testing as demand increases

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Osceola County said they are continuing to offer coronavirus testing because the demand for it is high.

Cars lined up at Osceola Heritage Park on Saturday morning as people waited for free COVID-19 tested.

But there were not as many vehicles as there were earlier in the week when at times the line wrapped around the park.

Osceola County Health Department Assistant Administrator Bret Smith said people were lining up hours before testing began during the week.

"We don't start until 9 o'clock. We've had to shut the lines off at 7:30 because it already had that many people in the line," Smith said.

Health department officials said turnout at the park shows the demand for testing is high and that is why they extended their hours to offer free testing on Saturday. The health department is continuing to offer free testing Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not required for the drive-thru event.

"We're doing everything we can to try to track it and try to get it under control by offering this testing," Smith said.

Smith adds they are offering more than just testing at this site.

"Everybody that comes through the line gets a lesson on wearing your mask, washing your hands and using sanitizers. We educate them as they come through the line," he said.

In downtown Orlando, City Commissioner Regina Hill teamed up with the Sports and Entertainment District, the Orlando Magic, and the NBA to offer 500 free tests to District 5 residents inside the Geico Garage by the Amway Center.