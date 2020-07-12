Ocoee police search for missing woman

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing.

Police said a Silver Alert has been activated for Linda Motcheck through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Motcheck left her home in Ocoee at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be driving her black 2009 Lincoln MKX with Florida tag JZWA16, police said.

Motcheck “suffers from diminished cognitive function and becomes easily confused when driving,” according to a release from the Ocoee Police Department.

Motcheck is described by police as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Motcheck’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).