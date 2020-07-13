94ºF

Sweet deal: Krispy Kreme offering BOGO dozen doughnut deal Friday

Happy 83rd birthday, Krispy Kreme

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 83rd birthday Friday and it wants to give you a present.

The doughnut shop is giving customers a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Krispy Kreme is calling this “the hottest deal of the year” and it’s only happening on July 17.

To make the deal even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is extending its Hot Light hours.

No RSVP required for this doughnut party. Click here for more details.

