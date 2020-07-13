Sweet deal: Krispy Kreme offering BOGO dozen doughnut deal Friday

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 83rd birthday Friday and it wants to give you a present.

The doughnut shop is giving customers a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Krispy Kreme is calling this “the hottest deal of the year” and it’s only happening on July 17.

It's our #birthday!! To celebrate, this #Friday, enjoy a FREE #OriginalGlazed dozen when you purchase any dozen!! 🍩🥳 #KrispyKreme



Get the hottest deal of the year, 7/17 only! Participating US & CAN shops. Click here for more details https://t.co/QDvr25vfGr pic.twitter.com/bIYujuJJf3 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 13, 2020

To make the deal even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is extending its Hot Light hours.

No RSVP required for this doughnut party. Click here for more details.