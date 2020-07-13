Volusia man who intentionally ran over dog receives 24 months of probation

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 30-year New Smyrna Beach man who intentionally ran over a dog with his pickup truck received 24 months of probation, according to court records.

Court records show Robert Kayat entered an open plea on Monday to one count of cruelty to an animal and received a withholding adjudication.

Kayat received 24 months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

The State Attorney’s Office said Kayat was driving his pickup truck on Turnbull Bay Road and intentionally swerved to run over a dog.

Prosecutors said Kayat said he was trying to scare the dog.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Kayat swerving his pickup truck to the side of the road to run over the dog and this led to the death of the dog.