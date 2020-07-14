64-year-old man shot in Orlando; 3 detained

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was shot in the leg early Tuesday in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:51 a.m. near South Orange Blossom Trail and Anderson Street.

Orlando police said surveillance video identified a vehicle involved in the shooting, and a felony stop was conducted. Three people were detained, and a handgun was found in the vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other details, including the motive in the shooting, have been released.