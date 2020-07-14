Central Florida teacher unions want local leaders to work with health officials on reopening schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Presidents with 10 different teacher unions are asking local leaders to work with health officials on reopening schools.

A letter from the teacher unions states there is no comprehensive plan from state or local leaders on safely reopening schools.

“The State of Florida is getting it woefully wrong by impulsively and politically pushing local school boards to reopen schools,” the letter states.

I stand in solidarity with 9 other education union presidents representing over 70,000 Florida educators to send a... Posted by Orange County Classroom Teachers Association on Monday, July 13, 2020

Orange County parents can send their kids to school in-person or enroll their child in school online. A school board meeting will be held on the issue on Tuesday.

Seminole County Public Schools’ board will be conducting two meetings on Tuesday.

The letter from the presidents of 10 different teacher unions shows the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Florida.

“We are confident that high-quality learning can continue through pedagogically sound online instruction that prioritizes student engagement and provides children and teachers with the tools and training for success,” the letter states.

The following union Presidents signed the letter: