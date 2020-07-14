Do travelers coming to Florida from the New York-area still have to self-quarantine?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order requiring all travelers coming to Florida by air and car from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-quarantine for 14 days is still in effect, despite the reopening of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-82 on March 24, which included punishment for travelers who don’t self-quarantine: up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Drivers from the New York-area who were stopped at a checkpoint at Florida's border and who flew into Florida airports were ordered to complete contact information forms and told to self-quarantine.

An Orlando International Airport spokesperson said the Florida Department of Health stopped handing out the forms on June 26.

Weeks ago, DeSantis said at a news conference that he would look at lifting the executive order but to date, it still stands.

Monday afternoon, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings appeared to understand that travelers from the NY-area looking to visit Disney World or Universal Orlando may be confused by the executive order, but urged them to still self-quarantine.

“My advice to them is to follow the governor’s executive order,” Demings said. “I think as we move forward with the reopening of theme parks, the governor may make some adjustments with his executive order.”

News 6 emailed DeSantis’ spokesman twice on Monday about the confusion surrounding the executive order but did not receive a reply.

On Monday afternoon, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted he was enforcing New York’s newly-enacted self-quarantine requirement for Floridians traveling to the state.

“NY is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival,” Cuomo tweeted. “If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine.”

Orlando International Airport said it was the sixth-busiest in the country this past weekend for departing passengers.

An airport spokesperson said 21,318 people flew out on Sunday, far fewer than the 76,000 expected on a normal summer Sunday, but many more than just weeks ago.