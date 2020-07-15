Flagler Schools offers 3rd option for upcoming school year

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Schools is now offering a third option for the upcoming school year.

The district said this option allows students to remain registered at their school and have the chance to participate in classes online.

This will give kids the chance to follow their daily schedule from home.

Parents have until July 20 to make a decision on which option they want their kid to enroll in.

A parent has a choice to enroll their child in back to school on campus, enroll their kid in the iFlagler virtual school or the new third option.

The district released information on each option at this link.

More information will be released on July 15.