Man drives 100 mph fleeing Melbourne police from DUI arrest, video shows

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A convicted felon is accused of fleeing Melbourne police officers at more than 100 mph on Interstate 95, with the chase ending in his arrest on more than a dozen charges, according to an arrest report.

Melbourne police around 10:20 p.m. on July 7 officers noticed a Dodge Charger driving slowly, about 10 mph below the speed limit, behind their patrol car near University Boulevard and Lipscomb Street. Officers said there was no traffic on the road and it looked like the Charger was going to stop as it continued to slow down, according to the arrest report.

The driver was later identified as Kameron Main, 20, of Titusville.

Police said they pulled over and then began to follow the car and suspected the driver was under the influence. The car then began driving aggressively and swerving in the road, according to the report. Officers said they attempted to pull over the Charger, but the driver began accelerating at a high rate of speed, running a red light and continuing onto U.S. 1.

Police followed the car as the driver made several attempts to elude them, including multiple U-turns, the report shows. Officers said at one point Main drove directly at the Melbourne police car.

The driver fled onto University Boulevard, crossing into oncoming traffic and running multiple red lights, according to the report.

Main continued to flee driving onto Interstate 95 north, weaving in and out of traffic until he reached exit 183, where a police officer had deployed stop sticks, according to officers. The Charger then cut across all three lanes of the Interstate, driving directly at a Melbourne police officer, according to the arrest report. The vehicle ultimately spun out on the highway and officers were able to pull Main from the car, police said.

A stolen pistol, as well as several other firearms, were recovered from the car, along with baggies of drugs including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the report.

Main told officers the stolen pistol belonged to his “baby momma,” the report stated.

Main was booked into the Brevard County Jail on more than a dozen charges, including nine felonies for aggravated assault on a firefighter or EMT, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, DUI and fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property.

His next court date is Aug. 4.