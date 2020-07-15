Nonprofit organization creating young allies for a more diverse workforce

ORLANDO, Fla. – Public Allies Central Florida aims toward creating the new leaders of tomorrow with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

The organization which says is a social justice nonprofit, recruits and trains young adults who want to make a positive impact in their communities.

"I thought I was a fully developed leader, you know-- that I was at my capacity but boy was I wrong," Sam Cadet, a Public

Allies apprentice said. Cadet realized he needed some extra leadership skills during his time with the organization.

“The change happens within the individual. You’re building your own capacity as an ally but you’re also building the capacity of local nonprofits and your community, " Prita Chhabra, the program manager said. “Our mission is to create a more just and equitable society for all of the diverse leaderships. You create more equity by creating more opportunities.”

Those opportunities happen within nonprofits the apprentices are placed in. Sam,26, volunteered with the Central Florida Urban League where he learned how nonprofit organizations work, their importance in society, and why they are needed.

"It kinda wedges that gap in between and that you know, the government isn't able to offer this but we're able to get funding from the government to provide these services to these individuals," Cadet said.

For the founder and CEO of Central Florida Urban League, Glenton Gilzean, working with Public Allies gives his organization a chance to bring in fresh ideas.

“What Samuel was able to do was build our volunteer capacity network infrastructure for us because we had people always wanting to help but there was no real structure,” Gilzean said. The more than 40-year-old nonprofit strives to end generational poverty in Central Florida communities with a focus in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

“Public Allies was able to help give me that confidence to ask those questions, the tough questions and learn more about myself,” Alissa Mahadeo, a Public Allies apprentice said. Mahadeo now works with Second Harvest Food Bank Central Florida. “My ultimate goal is to work with organizations that directly help young women and girls everywhere jump start their careers.”

For Sam, the apprenticeship is one that should not be taken for granted.

“It’s gonna be an amazing time, but you have to really invest in the opportunity because you can be part of Public Allies and if you choose not to do anything with that opportunity then you won’t see the value,” Sam said.

"I think now more than ever young people wanna feel seen and represented by their local and federal government, and Public Allies aims to help just that by creating and molding diverse and just leaders," Alissa said.

For information about the program visit this link.