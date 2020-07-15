Walmart, Sam’s Club requiring shoppers to wear masks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Monday, any shopper entering a Walmart or Sam’s Club location will need to wear a facial covering as cases of COVID-19 spike across the country.

The company’s COO Dacona Smith announced the news in a corporate blog post on Wednesday, noting that about 65% of the stores are located in areas with mask mandates so instituting a company-wide policy will create more consistency for shoppers and employees.

Between now and Monday, workers will be educated on how to enact the new policy and signage will be posted in stores.

At Walmart, a health ambassador wearing a black collared shirt will be stationed at the entrance of each store reminding customers to wear a mask and helping them find a solution if they show up without a facial covering.

At Sam’s Club, associates at the entrance will do the same and provide a free face mask if the member doesn’t have one with them.

Employees at both stores will be trained to handle situations in which a customer can’t wear a facial covering, for example, due to a medical condition.

“As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well,” Smith wrote.

To read the company’s full statement, click here.