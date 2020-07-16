89ºF

Orange County recruiting 100 people for contact tracing to limit spread of COVID-19

Dr. Pino is encouraging members of the community to apply

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said local officials are working to recruit 100 people for contact tracing to limit the spread of COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said local officials are working to recruit 100 people for contact tracing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The contact tracers will be reaching out to people who have tested positive for the virus and see who they have been in contact with.

Money for the new positions came from funding from the state and county.

Pino said said he thinks the pay for the position goes from $13 an hour to $23 an hour. He said this depends on qualifications and position levels.

Contact tracing is key as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Orange County and Pino said patients could take three to five days to show symptoms and some test results are taking seven days to reach a person.

More than 20,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County.

Anyone interested in pursuing a contact tracing position can click this link.

