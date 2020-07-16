Publix joins chorus of businesses requiring customers to wear face masks

LAKELAND, Fla. – Beginning July 21, customers will need to mask up if they want to shop where it’s a pleasure. Publix announced Thursday the grocer will now require customers to wear face coverings in its stores.

The decision was made based on the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Lakeland-based company said in a news release.

Face coverings will be required before shoppers enter into the store beginning July 21 at all locations. The requirement does not apply to young children or those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.

For those unable to wear face coverings, the company encourages those individuals to consider Publix delivery and/or curbside pickup.

“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

Signs will be posted at store entrances and in-store announcements will be made to remind customers.

Publix joins other major retailers now requiring customers to wear masks, including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Best Buy, CVS, Kohl’s and more.