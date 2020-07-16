Report: Florida Emergency Operations Center closes after 12 employees test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida operations center running the state’s coronavirus pandemic response closed for deep cleaning this week after 12 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

The Division of Emergency Management said in a tweet Thursday that it has been conducting biweekly testing at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee for several weeks. According to the Democrat article, 12 employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the state’s response to natural distasters and emergencies, closed the operations center for a deep cleaning.

EOC staff are required to wear masks and the department has instituted teleworking, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The EOC has been operating at a level 1 since March, which means the center is staffed 24 hours a day.

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly 14,000 near coronavirus cases on Thursday and a record number of deaths with 156 new fatalities reported. More than 315,700 people in Florida have tested positive for the virus since March.