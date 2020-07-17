85ºF

1 dead after authorities investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. – A man is dead after the Florida Highway Patrol said he drove his motorcycle off the road and hit a fence.

According to troopers, the crash occurred near the intersection of CR-561 and Bruce Hunt Road in Clermont.

According to troopers, the 34-year-old motorcycle rider left the road and hit a fence.

The man was found just after 6:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers believe the crash occurred sometime in the overnight hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

